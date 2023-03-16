In a decision that has been pending for two years, the Surface Transportation Board approved the acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway Company by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, with oversight and conditions, on March 15.

The deal is worth about $31 billion; the approval takes effect April 14 and opens a north-south corridor from Canada to Mexico.

Rail merger approved, wheat shippers object

A Canadian Pacific Railway grain train. (Photo courtesy of CP Railway Limited.)

