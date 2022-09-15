pexels-stefan-gabriel-naghi-912617.jpg

Photo by Stefan Gabriel Naghi at Pexels.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued the following statement after rail companies and union negotiators reached a tentative agreement:

“Moments ago, following 20 consecutive hours of negotiations at the Department of Labor, rail companies and union negotiators came to a tentative agreement that balances the needs of workers, businesses and our nation’s economy. Secretary Walsh and the Biden administration applauds all parties for reaching this hard-fought, mutually beneficial deal. Our rail system is integral to our supply chain, and a disruption would have had catastrophic impacts on industries, travelers and families across the country.”

