Soybeans

(Photo courtesy of United Soybean Board.)

The ongoing increase in domestic soybean crush capacity in the United States will eventually eat into the soybean export market and put more emphasis on soymeal exports—according to a long-term projection from Rabobank, the respected multi-national financial and banking services group focused on agriculture and headquartered in the Netherlands.

Growing domestic demand for feedstocks for renewable diesel and sustainable airplane fuel is the single most important element in this rising demand.

