In honor of the recent National FFA Week, Rabo AgriFinance announces more than $10,000 in donations to seven local FFA chapters in Kansas. The ag lender organized and hosted the Fore FFA Golf Tournament, which raised the funds for the donations. All the money raised, after tournament expenses, went directly to the FFA chapters.
Thirteen teams competed in the tournament at the Golf Club at Southwind near Garden City, Kansas. Winning teams of the tournament selected local FFA chapters to receive the donations. Rabo AgriFinance employees delivered donation checks to chapters in Ashland, Garden City, Maize, Randolph, Scott City, Syracuse and Tribune.
