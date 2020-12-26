Longtime R-CALF USA Development Director Tatum Lee-Hahn was elected in a special election held recently to serve in the Kansas Statehouse as Kansas State Representative for District 117. Kansas House District 117 is located in southwest Kansas. The district encompasses in excess of 4,500 square miles. It contains all of Edwards, Hodgeman, Kiowa and Ness counties, portions of Finney, Ford, Pawnee and Rush, and 25 cities, towns and smaller communities.
Lee, who has traveled extensively over the past several years hosting cattle-producer meetings, conventions, and fundraising events for R-CALF USA, has gained insights into the precarious conditions of rural communities across America.
Lee said legislators need to know that to save rural America, “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, we just need to fix the industries that built our small towns and that includes cattle ranching and all of agriculture.”
The 2021 Kansas Legislature convenes Jan. 11, 2021, and continues through spring. During that time Lee will take a leave of absence from her duties at R-CALF USA, allowing her to devote all her time, expertise and energies to serving the interests of her constituents and the people of the state of Kansas.
