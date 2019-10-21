About 225 water rights holders and concerned citizens gathered Sept. 21 at the first meeting in St. John, Kansas, to hear the Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Water Resources’ plan to address the impairment complaint filed on behalf of Quivira National Wildlife Refuge. A second meeting was scheduled the same night at 7 p.m.
Those plans are on hold now, following a late push by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-KS, to reach out to officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to secure a promise to hold off on filing another impairment complaint. His office issued a press release Oct. 18, stating that Moran secured this promise.
At issue is the fact that since 2013 Quivira Refuge has complained that its senior water right has been impaired by junior water rights pumpers surrounding the refuge, in central Kansas. The USFWS filed an impairment complaint in 2013, according to Chief Engineer David Barfield.
For several years the Division of Water Resources has been working with Groundwater Management District 5 to create a plan that would meet Quivira’s senior water rights needs, while still working with local agricultural needs. Barfield explained that GMD No. 5 had worked up a Local Enhanced Management Area plan to address the Quivira complaint. Primarily the LEMA response would have just taken end guns off of irrigation pivots in the impairment zones, but that would not be enough to meet statutory requirements.
Barfield, as chief engineer, had to develop administrative orders by statute to address the Quivira complaint. According to the KDA, those administrative orders had to be developed by Sept. 1, 2019, and effective Jan. 1, 2020.
“We were working with GMD 5 on a solution to the impairment, but progress had stalled,” Barfield said. “Another year came, and we have a duty under state law to prevent court action that forces action.” He added that water management tools like LEMAs and Water Conservation Agreements and other approaches are always better than court orders in water rights situations. But his hands were tied—he had to send out intent to issue orders, he said.
The orders that the chief engineer created were a multi-prong approach to address not just water quantity to Quivira, but also water quality. First, a proposed water augmentation project would pump water into wells to help groundwater levels for Quivira. Second, there would be limits placed on junior water rights pumpers in a zone near the Rattlesnake Creek, to ensure there is adequate stream flow for adequate water quality to Quivira.
Many of the questions from the audience were frustrations that agricultural interests aren’t considered higher priority than a wildlife refuge, but Barfield explained that the Kansas Water Appropriations Act says nothing about the economic impact of water rights impairment. He cannot consider agriculture over municipality or any other use. Just take into account “first in time, first in line.” And Quivira has senior water rights to 93% of the water rights in the basin. It’s also the water rights holder’s responsibility to file complaints if their rights are being impeded, which is why it’s so critical that the USFWS has promised Sen. Moran that it can hold off on filing this claim one more year until a local solution that has flexibility is created.
A map of Impairment Administration Zones was created based off of hydrological surveys to see the impact to stream flows and therefore groundwater wells. More information, including the full set of slides presented at this meeting, can be found at www.agricultrue.ks.gov/Quivira.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com
