Bio-Fuel.jpg

(Photo by Adobe Stock)

A last-minute push by renewable fuel makers, ahead of an Environmental Protection Agency deadline to announce its final 3-year Renewable Fuel Standard total, has failed to persuade it to increase its totals. The Clean Fuels Alliance America recently expressed “extreme disappointment” with the EPA’s final Renewable Fuel Standards for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

EPA’s Public Data for the Renewable Fuel Standard shows that qualifying biomass-based diesel production increased by more than 30%—or 400 million gallons—in the first five months of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. The Energy Information Administration’s Short Term Energy Outlook for June 2023 projects increases in United States production of biodiesel and renewable diesel of more than 800 million gallons in 2023 and 900 million gallons in 2024.

