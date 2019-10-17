Purkeys, a battery solutions company from Lowell, Arkansas, introduces SteadyCharge Accessory Battery Charger. The SteadyCharge is designed to monitor and maintain an optimal charge level in accessory batteries serving trailer refrigeration and heating units, by preventing battery depletion during periods of inactivity. Purkeys’ SteadyCharge maintains accessory batteries during months of non-use without overcharging them, and is operational whenever the tractor is connected to the trailer. It eliminates the need for extra charging cables and automatically charges using the trailer’s existing sevenway cable, and it won’t interfere with other devices on the auxiliary circuit, such as the trailer’s ABS system. The 10-pound SteadyCharge is engineered to meet SAE J1455 testing criteria and is IP66 rated for exterior mounting on the trailer body. The charging system’s logic controller includes a low voltage disconnect, which protects tractor batteries and is programmable to any LVD setpoint. The SteadyCharge also features temperature-compensated charging that automatically optimizes its charging characteristics to match its operating climate. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.purkeys.net.
