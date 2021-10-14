Cody and Allison Langlois launched Hickory Hollow Pumpkin Patch in 2021, but the farm property has a long history. Cody is the sixth generation on the couple’s farm southwest of Spearville, Kansas, and their two children are the seventh generation.
“This farm has been in my family since 1911,” Cody said. He and Allison have lived there for about seven years, and he grew up on the farm.
“Cody has cattle and does farming, and I have a green thumb,” Allison said.
Having young children themselves, they wanted to give other families in the community a fun fall experience.
“We know the fun, memories and tradition that come with pumpkin patches, so we were happy to do something like that for our community,” she said.
In 2018, Janis and Dan Reichenborn retired from operating a pumpkin patch in Dodge City, Kansas. The Langlois family contacted them for advice while planning their own pumpkin patch.
“We purchased some of their equipment, and they’ve been a terrific resource. We’ve been able to ask them a lot of questions and get guidance from them,” Allison said.
They planted over 10,000 seeds and more than 50 different pumpkin varieties earlier this summer. They estimate that they have grown 15,000 pumpkins.
“We’ve had some good rains that helped, and we also irrigate,” Cody said.
As one of the state’s agritourism destinations, Hickory Hollow also raises and sells eggs and mums. Allison said they partner with local businesses to sell treats and other items in a renovated shed. They get cookies from nearby Cimarron, and other local businesses provide jelly, salsa, home décor and honey.
Ag education
Allison enjoys sharing their farm’s history and teaching Hickory Hollow visitors more about agriculture. More than 1,600 elementary students are scheduled to visit their farm from Sept. 20 to Oct. 29. Schools from Ford County and all over southwest Kansas have taken field trips to the farm.
“It’s been an honor to share that farm history with some of the classes that have come out for field trips,” Allison said. They found interesting farm antiques in the building when they cleaned it out, and she shows items like an old sewing machine, a scythe and a rotary telephone to the visiting students.
The kids participate in educational discussions, have a snack and rotate through several different game and activity stations. They also get to explore a sorghum maze and ride a pumpkin train out to the field where they pick their own pumpkin right from the vine.
The farm hosted a Haunted Maze event Oct. 8 and 9 so older youth and teens could enjoy Hickory Hollow as well.
The Langloises are thankful to all the visitors for the support they have already received in their first year. “The community support has been incredible. People have surprised us with how gracious they have been,” Allison said.
They will continue to expand the operation and add more attractions in the coming years. They plan to grow a sunflower patch and offer Christmas items and events beginning in 2022. They look forward to applying the hands-on experience they gained during their first year of operation as they continue to grow next year.
Allison’s experience as a substitute teacher, training in graphic design and love for gardening make Hickory Hollow a great fit. “I’ve combined all of my dream jobs into one.”
For more information about the pumpkin patch and future special events, visit http://www.hickoryhollowks.com or follow Hickory Hollow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hickoryhollowKansas.
Shauna Rumbaugh can be reached at 620-227-1805 or srumbaugh@hpj.com.
