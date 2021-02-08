Stirring up the nutrient application market, Puck Enterprises, Manning, Iowa, announces it will officially be launching its most compact and versatile agitation trailer to date—the Long Reach Agi. Designed for the evolving needs of nutrient applicators and liquid transfer operators alike, Long Reach Agi is fitted with the industry's first-ever telescoping boom.
Designated as Agi 1708 X, Puck developed the Long Reach Agi to be the end-all be-all solution for flexible agitation needs. This piece of equipment can mix a wider variety of pits and slurry stores without the need to crane in an agitation boat. By freeing up the need for additional equipment on-site, applicators save time and money.
To accomplish these objectives, the company equipped Long Reach Agi with the first-ever telescoping boom. This boom has a length of 50 feet, once its two stages are fully extended.
For more information, call 833-655-9200 or visit www.Puck.com/X.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.