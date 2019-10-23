Public input is being sought by Colorado Parks and Wildlife about how it plans to manage mule deer herds in the Trinidad area over the next decade.
Hunters, ranchers and the general public are invited to voice their opinions at a public meeting scheduled 6 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 7, in the Pioneer Room at Trinidad State Junior College.
The meeting will focus on deer management in Game Management Units 85, 140 and 851 in the Trinidad region.
GMU 85 stretches from Gardner and Walsenburg in Huerfano County south past La Veta and Aguilar down to Trinidad in Las Animas County and takes in the Spanish Peaks State Wildlife Area west of Interstate 25. GMU 851 runs west of Trinidad to Costilla County and includes the 30,000-acre Bosco del Oso SWA. GMU 140 spreads out east of Trinidad taking in the James M. John and Lake Dorothey SWAs and the 19,200-acre Fisher’s Peak property.
Big-game management plans are updated every 10 years. CPW is proposing no change in its management of deer in these three GMUs because its biologists believe the deer population is doing well.
CPW estimates there are 8,400 deer in these units and the population appears to be increasing. The new plan would carry forward the current objectives of between 9,800 to 10,800 deer, with a buck-to-doe ratio of between 25 and 29 bucks per 100 does. CPW believes those ratios strike a balance between hunter opportunity and trophy quality.
The management plan reflects CPW’s efforts to balance the biological capabilities of the herd and its habitat with the public’s demand for wildlife recreational opportunities.
Interested stakeholders are encouraged to come and listen to background information and fill out a questionnaire/comment form at the meeting. CPW staff will be on-hand to answer questions after the meeting.
For those who cannot attend the meeting, comments can be emailed to Allen Vitt, Terrestrial Wildlife Biologist based in Pueblo at allen.vitt@state.co.us; or sent by letter mailed to him at the CPW office, 600 Reservoir Road, Pueblo CO, 81005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.