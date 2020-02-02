Hunting equipment now is available for rent by the public at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Outdoor Adventure Center.
Rental has been offered to the university’s students for about a year, and recently expanded to allow the public to rent the equipment, too.
Micaela Rahe, R3 (Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation) coordinator with the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said this is the first program of its kind in the state. “There are hunting gear rental programs for the public in other states, but until now nothing in Nebraska.”
The available gear is a pop-up blind, layout blind, duck decoy set of 14 birds, and jake/hen turkey decoy combination. Each is individually available to the public for $6/day, $12/three days or $16/week.
The equipment is available through a grant partnership between NWTF and the Cabela’s Outdoor Fund.
The primary purpose of the rental program is to allow new hunters to give hunting a try without the need to purchase a lot of gear right away, Rahe said.
To pick up equipment, hunters must visit the Outdoor Adventure Center in person. Reservations may be made over the phone for three-day or seven-day rentals.
The facility is located at 930 N. 14th St. in Lincoln and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends. For more information or to make reservations, call the facility at 402-472-4777.
