Following a successful virtual annual meeting, the Public Lands Council announced Wyoming rancher Niels Hansen will lead the organization as the new president and Steve Osguthorpe will join the PLC Executive Committee as the organization’s secretary.
Hansen is a third-generation rancher from Rawlins, Wyoming. His and his family operate a cow-calf and yearling operation on the high desert of Wyoming and have worked with the University of Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management for over 20 years to monitor and collect data to support good management of the land and natural resources.
Steve Ogsuthorpe is a Utah rancher and has been a leader in the public lands ranching community for many years, including serving as a member of the PLC Board of Directors as the affiliate representative from the American Sheep Industry Association.
Hansen and Osguthorpe join Mark Roeber, Brenda Richards, and Bob Skinner on the Executive Committee through 2022. Hansen will serve as president, Roeber as vice president, Richards will continue in her role as treasurer, and Skinner will transition into the role of immediate past president.
