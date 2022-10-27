The Propane Education & Research Council recommends producers plan for winter energy needs now and consider adding or expanding the use of propane to keep operations running smoothly and boost bottom lines. With harvest in full swing and winter weather right around the corner, PERC says now is the time to reach out to propane suppliers and prepare for the coming months.
“This year’s wet spring and delayed planting, followed by dry weather in many agriculture regions, have affected irrigation needs and harvest schedules across the country,” said Mike Newland, director of agriculture business development at PERC. “The combination of extreme weather events, the crisis in Ukraine and resulting supply chain issues, and the high cost of diesel, are creating a lot of uncertainty among producers. PERC has developed tools, like its Grain Drying Calculator, that can be used to estimate gallons ahead of each season and take back control over energy availability.”
