University of Missouri Extension specialists will explain Missouri’s complicated fence laws 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12, at locations throughout the state.
“Missouri continues to have a complicated fence law,” says Joe Koenen, MU Extension agricultural business specialist. “Two separate laws cover the state, and they vary county to county. Both laws are subject to interpretation.”
Koenen has given presentations on fence law throughout the state for more than 25 years. “If you own land, you need to know the law and how it impacts you whether you own livestock or not,” he says.
MU Extension offers the program via the Zoom video conferencing system. Meeting locations:
- Macon. MU Extension Center in Macon County, 404 N. Missouri St, Suite B.
- Bowling Green. MU Extension Center in Pike County, 115 W. Main St.
- Bethany. MU Extension Center in Harrison County, 1505 Main St., courthouse basement.
- Marshall. MU Extension Center in Saline County, 353 S. Lafayette.
- Harrisonville. MU Extension Center in Cass County, 201 W. Hall.
- Hamilton. Joni’s Shed, 8380 N. Highway 13.
- Marshfield. MU Extension Center in Webster County, 800 S. Marshall St.
- Union. Franklin County MU Extension Council Foundation Meeting Room, 102 Union Plaza Drive.
- Salem. Salem Community Center @ The Armory, 1200 W. Rolla Road.
The fee is $25 ($15 for additional persons from the same organization). Fees cover program and materials.
To register, contact Koenen at 660-947-2705 or koenenj@missouri.edu(opens in new window). Register by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
