The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has a program available to help ranchers further protect watershed areas. The Kansas Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies program is designed to address ongoing impairments attributed to nonpoint-source pollution to streams and reservoirs in targeted watersheds across the state.
The program, which provides educational information and financial resources, uses local coordinators to work directly with producers in 15 major watersheds throughout Kansas to increase per acreage profitability, while championing conservation. Project coordinators work alongside producers to implement best management practices on private lands to address specific water quality impairments. Through working with local stakeholder leadership teams, the goals for each watershed are unique and data-driven to direct not only the conservation methods, but sustainable soil health principles.
The WRAPS program works collectively with state and federal agencies, local producers, industry, municipalities and other stakeholders, with the overall goal of improving water quality through collaborative watershed management. In addition, it works extensively with the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts to implement cost share assistance for best management practices in another 18 watersheds across the state.
For more information about the program or to find an area watershed coordinator, contact WRAPS Technical Unit Manager Andy Lyon at andrew.lyon@ks.gov or 785-296-5567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.