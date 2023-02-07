ProducerPanel_PlayaLakesmeeting1Pix.jpg

Jerome Luebbers answers a question during the producer panel while wife Darla listens in. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Half a dozen western Kansas producers shared their first-hand experiences with managing and working around playa lakes on their land during a panel discussion recently at the 7th Annual Playa Workshop in Liberal.

Panelists included: Mark Smith, Wallace and Greeley County producer and rancher; Darla and Jerome Luebbers, Wichita County dryland farmers; Tammy and Aaron Simons, Wichita County dryland and irrigated farmers; and Alicia Allen, Greeley and Wichita County producer with dryland and irrigated acres and a small cow-calf herd.

ProducerPanel_PlayaLakesmeeting2Pix.jpg

Producer panel included Mike Smith, Darla and Jerome Luebbers, Tammy and Aaron Simons and Alicia Allen. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

