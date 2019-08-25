Pro Grain Equipment, Colonsay, Saskatchewan, Canada, has released its all-new B-2010H, the next generation of high capacity baggers at an affordable price. With this high quality grain bagging machine, any farmer now has the ability to get his crop off faster and more efficiently at 32,000 bushels an hour, which equates to 530 bushels a minute. The B-2010H features the ability to empty a cart or combine in minutes; an end tow road transport option; 20-inch direct drive auger; the capability to fit a 500-foot long bag with a 10-foot diameter; easy lift bag loading cradle system; a “never-fail” manual lift bag pan arms and hydraulic disc brakes on operating wheels. Each bagger comes with a 2-year limited warranty. Price Brothers Equipment Co., Wichita, Kansas, is the supplier of the baggers. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.pricebroseq.com.
