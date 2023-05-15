20221205_West_Texas_SC_095-768x512.jpg

Well water should be tested once a year. Water well screenings are planned at multiple locations in South Texas May 22-23. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Sam Craft)

The Texas Well Owner Network, TWON, will host six events in South Texas on May 22-23 to allow residents to have their well water screened. A “Well Educated” water well screening will be in Benavides, and five “Well Informed” screenings are set in Falfurrias, Robstown, Kingsville, Zapata and Cuero.

TWON will also offer follow-up meetings from May 24-25 to explain the results of these screenings.

