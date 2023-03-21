President Joe Biden has proclaimed March 21, 2023, National Ag Day. This year marks the seventh year the White House has publicly recognized National Ag Day as a salute to the contributions of America’s farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.

President Biden proclaims March 21 National Ag Day

The proclamation highlights the spirit across America’s ag communities. A respect for tradition, a drive to innovate and a commitment to never giving up. It also highlights the many challenges farmers face and the administration’s commitment to fighting for farms and farm workers.  You can view the proclamation here.

