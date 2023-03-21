President Biden proclaims March 21 National Ag Day

President Joe Biden has proclaimed March 21, 2023, National Ag Day. This year marks the seventh year the White House has publicly recognized National Ag Day as a salute to the contributions of America’s farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.
The proclamation highlights the spirit across America’s ag communities. A respect for tradition, a drive to innovate and a commitment to never giving up. It also highlights the many challenges farmers face and the administration’s commitment to fighting for farms and farm workers. You can view the proclamation here.
Amy Bradford, Growmark, chair of the board for the Agriculture Council of America, the national organization charged with promoting National Ag Day, said receiving this type of recognition from the administration greatly enhances the stature of National Ag Day, as well as the many local and state Ag Day activities planned around the country. “More importantly, it reminds everyone that the safe, affordable, abundant and nutritious food that they depend on every day comes to them thanks to the hard work and resilience of 2 million American farmers and ranchers.”
National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. In its 50th year, Ag Day is composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society. #AgDay23
For more information on National Ag Day, visit agday.org and learn how America’s agricultural producers are proudly leading the way in growing a climate for tomorrow.
