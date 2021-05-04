The South Dakota Grassland Coalition and Partners are sponsoring two landowner prescribed-fire workshops. Workshops are one-day events. Landowners can choose to attend either day May 25 or 26. The workshops are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held at the South Dakota State University Oak Lake Field Station in Astoria, South Dakota. Due to COVID restrictions, all attendees must pre-register. No walk-ins will be allowed. All food and drink will be the responsibility of the attendee.
Focus of the workshops will be to instruct landowners and others on prescribed fire planning and implementation and will cover everything from preparing a written burn plan to preparing the fire unit to implementing the fire in a safe and effective manner.
Training will include live fire and equipment demonstrations. Key concepts will be human and equipment resources, timing, objectives, communications, and safety. This class will offer no specific certifications; rather it is an opportunity to simply learn core lessons that apply to conducting save grassland fires. Registration is free to SD Grassland Coalition members, $35 for non-members (includes an annual membership for 2021). You can purchase your SD Grassland Coalition Membership at https://sdgrass.org/join-sdgc/. Register by contacting Jan Rounds, Watertown SDSU Regional Extension Center, by email at janice.rounds@sdstate.edu or by phone at 605-882-5140.
