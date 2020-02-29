“Wyoming prescribed burning regulations: A review of policy, guidelines and a case law for private lands” is now available as a PDF, HTML or ePub download at http://bit.ly/WY-prescribed-burning.
This publication helps readers understand the risks associated with prescribed burns and Wyoming regulations related to burns.
Prescribed burning is purposely setting fires to help meet specific resource management objectives in native and agricultural ecosystems. Prescribed burns can help enhance wildlife habitat, reduce fuel loads and wildfire risks, clean irrigation ditches and burn crop residue.
