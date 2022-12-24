winter-weather-kansas.jpg

Winter scenes in Kansas can be beautiful, but temperatures and conditions can also be treacherous. (Courtesy photo.)

“Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Chip Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.

In Kansas, he said, “we can have a cold front come through that drops temperatures 50 degrees (Fahrenheit) in just a couple hours. Or we can go from clear skies to heavy snow very quickly.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.