Colorado State University Extension will be hosting a meeting discussing simplifying precision irrigation. There is growing demand regarding managing irrigation water more efficiently with sprinkler irrigation using Variable Rate Technology. Recent studies have found that VRI technology can save up to 26% of irrigation water annually when managed correctly. However, technology may be ahead of science presently. While we have the technology to deliver how much water a crop needs, when the crop needs the water, and where in the field the water is needed, the science to write the proper prescription maps to match VRI technology capabilities are continuing to be developed.
This workshop is designed to understand the complexities associated with VRI prescription systems along with the challenges in addition to realizing the tremendous opportunities VRI technology offers precision irrigation strategies.
The workshop is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Kit Carson County Extension Office at 817 15th St., Burlington, Colorado. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude at noon. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the Extension Office at 719-346-5571. This program will be held without a registration fee.
Speaking at this meeting will be Dr. Raj Khosla. Khosla is Colorado State University’s precision agricultural specialist and has spoken to irrigators worldwide regarding his precision farming research.
