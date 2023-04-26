Rural Issues.png

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has been granted $4 million toward landowner enrollment in the Water Bank Program.

These funds are designated within the Prairie Pothole Region of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The purpose for WBP is to target preserving and improving contributing major habitat for migratory waterfowl and other wildlife, flood control, conserving surface waters, reducing soil and wind erosion, improving water quality, improving subsurface moisture, and enhancing the natural beauty of the landscape.

