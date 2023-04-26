The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has been granted $4 million toward landowner enrollment in the Water Bank Program.
These funds are designated within the Prairie Pothole Region of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The purpose for WBP is to target preserving and improving contributing major habitat for migratory waterfowl and other wildlife, flood control, conserving surface waters, reducing soil and wind erosion, improving water quality, improving subsurface moisture, and enhancing the natural beauty of the landscape.
Eligible landowners may receive a per acre payment: $50 on cropland, $35 for pastureland including non-cropped wetlands, and $20 for forestland. All contracts are nonrenewable,10-year rental agreements based on high, medium, and low priority rankings for each land use: cropland at high; pasture, hay land, and rangeland at medium; and forestland rated low.
Landowners impacted with flooding on cropland, pastureland, hay land, rangeland, forestland, and other lands are encouraged to apply. The open enrollment period runs until May 19.
For more information on WBP, contact a local South Dakota NRCS office. All USDA Service Centers are open for business.
