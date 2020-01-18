As Nebraska’s No. 1 industry, agriculture brings people together in many different ways. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is once again asking students to enter its annual poster contest highlighting the state’s ag industry. This year’s theme, “Nebraska Agriculture Brings People Together,” lets students show what they know about Nebraska agriculture while highlighting the many contributions agriculture makes to our state. NDA’s poster contest is open to all Nebraska students in grades 1 to 6.
NDA’s poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students. Entries must be postmarked by the March 2, 2020, deadline.
NDA will announce the winners of the poster contest during National Ag Week, March 22 to 28. National Ag Week highlights the diversity of agriculture and celebrates the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. NDA will feature winning entries from this year’s poster contest on its website and in promotional materials and publications.
Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/kids. For more information, contact Christin Kamm at 402-471-6856 or by email at christin.kamm@nebraska.gov.
