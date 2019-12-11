Clay Pope, Loyal, Oklahoma, has been appointed the American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union representative to the 2020 National Farmers Union Policy Drafting Committee. Pope is a lifelong AFR/OFU member with family ties to the organization stretching back decades.
The NFU Policy Drafting Committee develops and proposes policy that will influence lobbying efforts of the national organization. Policies formed or altered during policy drafting meetings, then approved during the 2020 NFU Annual Convention, will govern NFU legislative efforts through 2020. NFU appoints an Oklahoma policy delegate each year to serve on the national committee; AFR/OFU is one of only two state organizations with an annual seat at the NFU policy table.
