Nothing is more relaxing than a picnic by the family pond, a large mouth bass on the line and the harmonious ribbits of bullfrogs along the bank. While owning a pond can be enjoyable, maintaining its health requires some know-how and hard work.
Marley Beem, Oklahoma State University Extension specialist for ponds and aquatic ecology, says aquatic weeds are one of the most common problems pond owners can in encounter.
“In the long term you need to correct the leading underlying causes, which are excess nutrients and shallowness of pond basin,” he said. “In the short term, judicious use of herbicides is the most common recommendation.”
Additionally, muddiness and not controlling erosion in the watershed can become problematic for pond owners. Beem recommends planting a windbreak to reduce wind action and removing bottom feeding fish that are keeping sediment suspended in the water column.
He says the absence of erosion in the drainage area that provides runoff to the pond is also crucial to pond maintenance.
According to Beem, the greatest threat to ponds is low-oxygen fish kills.
“It tends to catch people unaware and leaves lots of smelly, decaying fish to either tolerate or laboriously remove,” he added.
Cattle allowed to wade in ponds or walk along banks can also cause damage, although Beem says it is a slow process. He says damage from cattle should be monitored as well as the trails along the dam and spillway.
Beem says it is fundamental to maintain good grass cover on dams, spillways, shorelines and as much of the watershed as possible. Problems that work against this include overgrazing, construction, countryside roads and drainage ditches. Trees and woody shrubs should be kept off dams.
“Walk your dam faces several times a year to inspect closely for signs of burrowing animals,” Beem added. “The signs might not be a burrow, but rather paths in the grass might indicate beaver heading to and from their underwater den entrance tunnels.”
Do not let algae take over
Algae is also a concern for pond owners. Beem says there are two types of algae, the microscopic ones that give a green color to the pond and the soft, stringy type that often floats up forming mats on the surface. Too much of either leads to unsightly appearance and a possible low-oxygen fish kill. Beem says owners should look at the surrounding area draining into the pond for animal manure and chemical fertilizer runoff sources, which could be contributing to the algae issue.
“Also, consider restricting the application of nutrients to lawns and pastures to only what is recommended based on a soil test,” he added. “Get advice about possibly using an aquatic dye to reduce the growth of algae by reducing light levels.”
Beem says ponds are at the mercy of the environment, the owner and their neighbors.
“Pond owners are at risk from a wide range of possible contaminants from upslope sources,” he said. “You must know your watershed and monitor the activities in it. Most likely your neighbor owns part of it, so your control will be limited but do what you can to identify and reduce possible harmful practices.”
Stocking a thriving pond
To promote a healthy and fish-filled pond, Beem says a diverse species of aquatic plants—primarily submerged ones occupying around 20 to 30% of the pond—is essential.
In contrast to the key tips for pond health, are the most common mistakes pond caretakers commit. The first gaffe on Beem’s list is stocking fingerlings in a pond with large bass. The bass gobble up the small fish in a short period of time. Beems says stocking crappie in a pond is also a pitfall.
“No matter how much we all love crappie, they do not work in ponds,” he said. “They are simply too good at reproducing large numbers of young and they overwhelm the bass population’s capacity to keep their numbers in check. Overpopulation leads to stunted scrawny crappie who in turn outcompete young bass and other fish for insects.”
Promoting a robust population of fish is not easy, but Beem says it is important to manage the numbers and sizes of each fish species by regulating the harvest.
Maintaining the health of a pond takes the same patience as sitting on a dock and waiting for a fish to take the bait, but the reward of a prime fishing location is the gift that keeps giving.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at lnewlin@hpj.com.
