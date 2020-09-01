University of Missouri Extension offers a session on pollinator-friendly lawns 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
MU Extension horticulturist Tamra Reall says the one-hour webinar tells how lawn owners can have it all – pollinators and beautiful lawns.
“Studies show that pollinator populations are in decline because of a loss of feeding and nesting habitats, pollution and misuse of pesticides,” she says.
Michelle Wisdom from the University of Arkansas Department of Horticulture will tell how to plant attractive, low-growing plants, including bulbs, for blooms in lawns on a year-round basis. “These plants can even increase the health of your turf,” Reall says.
Wisdom, author of “Systems to Attract and Feed Pollinators in Warm-Season Lawns,” owns a native plant and pollinator business in addition to her position with the university.
