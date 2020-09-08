The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recently reminded private pesticide applicators to complete their yearly private applicator training requirements by Sept. 30. The annual April 15 deadline was extended to Sept. 30 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department is also adding in-person testing sites in September to help commercial and private pesticide applicators get certified.
In-person private pesticide applicator training is offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach at many offices around the state. Pre-registration is required. For a list of upcoming training dates and locations, and more information about the site’s COVID-19 protocols, pesticide applicators should contact their local ISU Extension office or visit extension.iastate.edu/countyservices/.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is resuming in-person testing sites to help commercial and private pesticide applicators obtain their certifications after COVID-19 caused the cancellation of several in-person testing sessions earlier this spring.
Beginning Sept. 4, in-person commercial and private pesticide applicator exams will be available at select Iowa State University County Extension offices. Individuals will take the tests in-person using social distancing guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Pre-registration is required to take the exam. Pesticide applicators can sign-up for in-person testing at https://iowaagriculture.gov/pesticide-bureau/guidance-person-pesticide-exam-sites.
Private pesticide applicators who want to obtain or renew their certifications can register to take the private certification exam online. To register for the online exam, visit stateofiowa.seamlessdocs.com/f/PrivatePesticideExamRegistration.
Once applicants pass the online exam, they will use their certification number to log-in to the self-service portal and submit their application, test results and payment. Once the application, payment, training and testing information are received and processed by the Pesticide Bureau, the licenses and certifications will be sent directly to the applicants.
Applicants can also mail their test results, training and application forms, and payments to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Pesticide Bureau to obtain the private applicator certificate.
For additional information about COVID-19-related pesticide applicator training and testing options, visit iowaagriculture.gov/covid-19.
For information regarding pesticide applicator licensing and certification, call the Pesticide Bureau at 515-281-8591 or email pesticides@iowaagriculture.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.