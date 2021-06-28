The Propane Education and Research Council recently surpassed 100 financial incentives given to producers for new propane equipment purchases through its Propane Farm Incentive Program.
“We are excited about reaching this program milestone because it represents our continued efforts to help producers offset the cost of new farm equipment and experience the many benefits of propane technology,” said Mike Newland, director of agriculture business development at PERC. “On top of providing financial assistance, the program also gives us the opportunity to hear directly from farmers using the equipment for valuable insight and feedback to continue improving propane-powered equipment.”
Sponsored by PERC, the Propane Farm Incentive Program is a nationwide research and demonstration initiative that offers financial incentives toward the purchase of new propane equipment in exchange for sharing feedback and real-world performance data. The program offers up to $5,000 off qualifying equipment, including propane-powered irrigation engines, generators, agricultural heating systems, flame weed control systems, and agronomic heating systems.
Today’s propane-powered engines provide up to 300 horsepower of continuous power, and produce significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than gasoline or diesel engines. Because propane burns cleaner and has fewer deposits on engine components, propane engines also have a longer engine life and fewer maintenance issues. Farmers can also save 25% or more with propane water heating versus electricity.
