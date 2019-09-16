Patriot, Mineral Wells, Texas, offers a new SolarGuard 80 and SolarGuard 150 electric fence, and includes the “all in one” design including an internal battery and solar panel in a compact package. The solar panel recharges the internal battery to power the fence line and a large storage capacitor enables the energizer to operate up to 21 days without sunlight. SG 80 covers up to 15 acres, or 3 miles, and the SG 150 covers up to 40 acres, or 12 miles.
The energizers are designed to perform in all weather conditions. They easily mount in steel or wood posts and feature a flashing LED to let the operator know it’s working. They are designed to deliver power to the end of the fence under a heavy load. Patriot, owned by Datamars, has been serving farmers and ranchers in North America since 2004.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.patriotglobal.com.
