The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be presenting “Far West Texas Pasture Improvement: A Virtual Seminar” on Jan. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Participants may register online at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/organizationListings/69. The cost is $15. The virtual event will offer two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units—one integrated pest management and one general. Once registered, participants will receive the link to join as well as other relevant course information.
“The AgriLife Extension agents of Far West Texas are proud to be able to present this seminar for our stakeholders,” said Zach Schaefer, AgriLife Extension agent for Culberson County. “Although it is geared toward our area of Texas, this seminar is open to all and is a great way to start the year getting CEUs and learning about important pasture management topics.”
The topics and speakers are management of brush and other herbaceous plants with Carrie Seiler, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist, Marfa and a General Range and Pasture Herbicide Update for 2021 with Robert Lyons, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist, Uvalde.
For further information or questions, contact the AgriLife Extension offices of Culberson, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves or Ward counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.