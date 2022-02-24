The Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Land Use Survey Office at Kansas State University are asking producers, cooperatives and local agribusinesses to participate in the 2022 Kansas Custom Rates Survey. The purpose of the survey is to collect data on charges for input costs, custom work, feed preparation and machinery rental. Whether producers provide custom services or pay for them, knowing accurate, competitive prices is crucial for the sustainability of agricultural operations.
The survey can be found here. Completion should take less than 15 minutes and responses will be kept confidential.
For questions, contact Leah Tsoodle at ltsoodle@ksu.edu or call 785- 532-3509. The survey will be open for responses until April 30.
