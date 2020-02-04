“Owning Your Piece of Texas: Agricultural Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know” has been rescheduled for March 4 in Amarillo. This program is designed by Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agricultural law specialist in Amarillo.
Registration for the program will be at 8:30 a.m., and the workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo.
The fee is $75 per person and preregistration is requested at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/landowners or by calling 979-845-2604 for planning purposes.
Lunch will be sponsored by Ag Workers Insurance. Plains Land Bank is underwriting the costs of printing materials, including a copy of the “Owning Your Piece of Texas” handbook, which outlines some of the important laws of which landowners need to be aware.
“Agriculture has become more complicated, regulated and litigated,” said Steve Donnell, Plains Land Bank senior vice president of lending, Amarillo. “Producers have to know the law to protect themselves today, to be honest.”
Donnell said their tagline is “own a piece of Texas,” so it only made sense to team up with Lashmet on this workshop.
“Tiffany is sharp, and she knows what she is doing,” he said. “Anybody involved in agriculture, whether you are the tenant or landowner, producer or recreational, it doesn’t matter, this program offers something for all.”
Lashmet said there are a number of legal issues that face Texas landowners.
“From water law to eminent domain, landowner liability protection to fence law, being aware of the potential issues and the steps that should be taken to protect one’s operation is critical,” she said.
“This program and handbook were designed to allow people to understand the basics of these important legal issues and to offer practical tips and advice to take home and put to use,” she said.
For more information on the upcoming workshop, contact Lashmet at 806-677-5681 or tdowell@tamu.edu.
