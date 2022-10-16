agreement-business-businessman-48195.jpg

In America, elections are important to our future. Whether for a school board, water conservation district, or a member of Congress, we should do our best to cast our ballot every chance we get.

Voting for candidates who support your values and who will work to implement the policies you prefer is important for many reasons. It helps our government enact the will of the people, ensures a strong democracy, and gives everyone equal opportunity to have a voice in a government that should be of, by, and for the people.

