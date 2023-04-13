1490109722

The Green County Giggers Association will host its annual fish gigging tournament at Lake Eucha near Jay, Oklahoma, this weekend. Oklahoma State University researchers took interest in the tournament because they wanted to learn more about sucker fish populations. (Photo by Shutterstock.)

Thanks to Oklahoma State University researchers, a long-standing annual Oklahoma tradition will live on this weekend. On Friday, northeast Oklahoma residents will head to Lake Eucha for the Green County Giggers Association’s annual fish gigging tournament.

Instead of catching fish with a hook and fishing line, fish gigging involves fishermen catching them with a multi-pronged pole called a gig. This annual tournament of gigging for sucker fish species sparked a question in the minds of Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation officials of whether Oklahoma’s sucker fish population can be sustained.

