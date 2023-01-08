After 26 years of providing Extension entomology and plant pathology education, Tom Royer is retiring from his position at Oklahoma State University. Royer was the Extension specialist for small grains and row crop entomology as well as the integrated pest management coordinator for OSU Extension. He provided pest updates year-round to farmers looking for ways to protect and improve their crops.
He said he has loved working for OSU and it has been a pleasure to raise his children in the state and he plans to continue living in Oklahoma and enjoying time with his grandchildren.
