Leaves in spring

(Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State University.)

Oklahoma State University researchers are hoping to tap into the potential of a $132 million industry by exploring maple syrup production in the state.

Maple syrup production in the U.S. produces 4.37 million gallons annually, but the industry currently does not exist in Oklahoma. That’s why Lu Zhang, OSU assistant professor of horticulture, and her colleagues are spending the summer visiting maple groves across Oklahoma.

