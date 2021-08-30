Ostara St. Louis, Ltd. announced Aug. 17 that it will bring 40 new, high-paying jobs to Missouri and make a $25 million capital investment in the establishment of a barge-served Crystal Green fertilizer production facility in St. Louis. The facility will be the company's largest in the United States.
Canadian-founded Ostara develops patented, proprietary technologies that recover phosphorus and nitrogen from water treatment streams and produce eco-friendly fertilizer products. After a site selection search, Ostara executives selected St. Louis due to its ag tech industry, educational institutions and Midwestern location.
Ostara’s St. Louis operations will take place on the site of a granulation facility and river terminal formerly belonging to Bruce Oakley. The sale was announced in November. Ostara subsequently leased a property adjacent to the site.
The project was supported by Greater St. Louis, Inc., Missouri Partnership, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Ameren Missouri, Spire, Bruce Oakley, Inc. and the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis.
"We're excited to welcome another ag tech company to Missouri, where agriculture remains our No. 1 economic driver," Gov. Mike Parson said. "Ostara's investment in St. Louis will create more career opportunities for Missourians, build on its mission to help farmers improve crop yields across North America, and protect water and soil quality around the globe."
“St. Louis was a natural choice for Ostara to construct its newest and largest manufacturing facility that will produce our environmentally friendly Crystal Green fertilizer," says Dan Parmar, CEO at Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies. "As we gear up production over the next year, we're partnering with the St. Louis community and Missouri businesses to continue our mission to produce a sustainable phosphorus soil health solution that will enhance crop yields while protecting water sources across the globe."
"St. Louis is open for business," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "St. Louis welcomes Ostara as the latest addition to our growing ag tech and innovation communities and the good-paying jobs the company will bring to our region."
"Ostara's products and vision dovetail with St. Louis' strengths," said Steve Johnson, chief business attraction officer, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and president, AllianceSTL. "Agriculture, plant sciences and manufacturing have long served as foundational elements of our regional economy. Our ag tech assets will provide a unique level of support for Ostara, and the company, in turn, will contribute to its growth—and the growth of our region—while increasing quality jobs in downtown St. Louis."
The move was assisted by Missouri Partnership, a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths.
David Murray can be reached at journal@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.