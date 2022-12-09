SafetyInventory.jpg

Young farm workers are more susceptible to harm, says Roger Tormoehlen, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. For over two decades, he and his colleague, William Field, also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering, have addressed this vital issue with their Gearing Up for Safety curriculum.

Completely accessible online and free to download, the comprehensive safety and health training program targets young and beginning agricultural workers ages 12-20. It has recently been expanded with funding from the USDA National Institute for Food and Agriculture.

