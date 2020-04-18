While many businesses have closed or moved employee interactions online, much of the world depends on farmers remaining on the job—and in the field.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has released two videos explaining practical, common-sense safety precautions for anyone working in an agricultural production environment. One video is in English, the other in Spanish.
The precautions are specifically aimed at helping farmers protect themselves and their coworkers from COVID-19, and to slow the spread of the virus.
The English language video features Jarrod Hardke, rice agronomist for the Division of Agriculture; the Spanish language version features Eduardo Castaneda, a program associate with the Division of Agriculture’s Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart, Arkansas.
Each video explains the importance of social distancing during tailgate meetings, sanitizing equipment before and after use and other safety behaviors in about three minutes.
The English version, “Staying Safe on the Farm through COVID-19,” can be viewed at https://bit.ly/UAEX-COVID19-Farms-English.
The Spanish version, “Mantenerse Seguro en la Granja a Través de COVID-19,” can be viewed at https://bit.ly/UAEX-COVID19-Farms-Español.
For information and resources on COVID-19 for families, businesses and others, visit https://uaex.edu/covid-19.
