Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. President and CEO Timothy J. O’Toole announced his plans to retire May 31, 2022, during the organization’s annual board of directors meeting.
O’Toole has served in his position since January 2004. Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. produces the annual Oklahoma State Fair and manages the 435-acre Oklahoma City owned OKC Fairgrounds on a year-round basis. Under O’Toole’s leadership, the OKC Fairgrounds has undergone over $150 million of renovations to the trade show, equine and livestock facilities, evolving the property into a 21st Century Tourism Destination. O’Toole has also worked closely with the Oklahoma City on these improvements and MAPS projects at the OKC Fairgrounds, including the MAPS 3 Bennett Event Center which opened in January 2017.
He has similarly been involved in the advance planning for the upcoming MAPS 4 Fairgrounds Coliseum. Additionally, during this time, the Oklahoma State Fair has continued to prosper and be recognized as one of America’s premier state fairs.
Chairman Norick has announced that a search committee has been formed to find O’Toole’s replacement and details regarding the search will be announced in the near future.
