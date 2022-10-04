IMG_1209.jpg

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report shows 99.88% of Oklahoma is in moderate to exceptional drought, including 94% in severe to exceptional drought. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order on Sept. 12 to use the Emergency Drought Relief Fund, which contains $3 million. The commission that was formed to determine how the money should be utilized met on Sept. 30 and unanimously approved a program proposed by the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.

On Oct. 3, commissioners with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission voted to approve the program and provided details for producers to sign up for benefits. This program will allocate funds through a cost-share program, which will be available to all 77 counties and will be distributed through local conservation districts.

