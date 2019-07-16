The 76th annual Creek County Ag Tour, which started in the World War II era, continues to show a commitment to conservation and innovation.
The goal of the Creek County Conservation District back in 1943 was to share what the individual farmers were doing on their farms to overcome the effects of the war and depression.
Today’s goal is very similar except the tour has evolved to other areas of technology that are being utilized in farming situations. Areas such as alternative fuels and communications were covered this year to show how farming and ranching could adapt to new ideas. Throughout the year, members of the planning board take notes and make a list of the interests of area farmers and ranchers and plan for the upcoming tour.
This year’s tour, which was May 16, started out at the Mid-America Stockyard, in Bristow, Oklahoma, for the registration at 7 a.m., with 60 to 80 participants. One of the first stops on the tour was at Sundown Stables in Kellyville, Oklahoma, where participants were given a tour of the facilities, then shown how they provide parties for kids with cupcakes and horseback riding. There were several families on the tour and the children who attended were offered a horseback ride.
Next stop on the tour was at GoBob Pipe & Steel Sales, Inc in Mounds, Oklahoma. There were lots of things to look there with all of GoBob’s products set up in a circle around the tent where participants were treated to a demonstration of the new Cattle Flow Elite Convertible and Elite Hydraulic Chutes—see contact information below. Participants were served a top-notch BBQ lunch prepared by Smokin’ Dave of One Smokin’ Grill. Everyone was treated with bags of GoBob Goodies and an opportunity to win a door prize from GoBob Pipe and others that were donated to the ag tour. Winners of the GoBob door prizes were as follows: Richard Abbott from Bristow, Dorothy Word of Bristow and Chuck Eldredge of Cushing.
After the group left GoBob, the tour continued to Slick, Oklahoma’s Fisher Farms, where they had the opportunity to hear topics about goats and sheep as well as hold baby sheep and feel the shorn wool. Next on the tour was Friends of Blue Thumb at a location between Slick and Bristow, the discussion was on the type of fish species found in Oklahoma as well as learning about flood control just in the knick of time. The tour also learned about plants that help the soil and the importance of pollination. To close out the day, participants gathered to check out a Hustler Hay Feeder presented by Varner Equipment.
The tour occurs every spring on the third Thursday of May. Next year it will be May 15, 2020, and Creek County welcomes everyone inside and outside of the county to attend. For those who are interested in attending the 2020 Seventy-Seventh Annual Creek County Ag Tour please contact the Creek County Conservation District at 918-367-2113 and ask to be notified when the plans are finalized, or follow them on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/creekcountyag.
To request product information for GoBob Pipe and Steel call 877-851-2365 or www.gobobpipe.com; Deals@gobobpipe.com; www.facebook.com/gobobpipeandsteel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.