Nominations are now open for the Oklahoma governor’s Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award, which is the highest award given by the governor to honor distinguished Oklahoma agriculturists. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry defines nominees as leaders in the agricultural industry with high standards of ethics and moral as well as accomplishments in the agriculture field. Finally, they should be a role model for Oklahoma agriculture’s young people.
Once a winner will be selected, they will be inducted into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame—the state’s most significant award honoring the state’s agriculture producers. All nominations must be received by March 3. The winner will be recognized on April 11 during Oklahoma Ag Day at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. The nomination form can be found at www.ag.ok.gov/oklahoma-ag-hall-of-fame/.
