Truth Allen Stephens of Guymon, Oklahoma, was arrested for writing a bogus check for $187,650 for 139 cows and 46 calves. The 23-year-old bought the cattle from an Okmulgee, Oklahoma, County rancher in March. Stephens then transported the cattle to western Oklahoma to resell them. The rancher tried to cash the check, but was told the check was written from a closed account. He tried to contact Stephens, but was unable to reach him via phone and it became apparent he needed to contact authorities.
The case was investigated by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier and the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office and Stephens was arrested on May 4 on felony charges for a writing a fraudulent check. Stephens is also accused of purchasing other cattle, horses, tack and a Peterbilt semi-truck using the same sequence of checks from the closed checking account. TSCRA Special Rangers are continuing to investigate and request any other potential victims in the Oklahoma area who believe they may have been victimized by Stephens to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360.
