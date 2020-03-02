Six of Oklahoma’s top advocates for agriculture and rural Oklahoma were presented with the 2019 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award during the organization’s leadership conference held Feb. 17 and 18 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
The award is presented to state lawmakers who went above and beyond to represent farmers and ranchers in the 2019 legislative session.
“Oklahoma farmers and ranchers have the crucial job of feeding and clothing our country and our world, so it’s vital that the decisions made at the state Capitol preserve our ability to grow food and fiber,” said Rodd Moesel, OKFB president. “We are thankful for the opportunity to honor these outstanding legislators who worked tirelessly on behalf of agriculture and rural Oklahoma.”
The 2019 Champion Award recipients included House Speaker Charles McCall, Reps. Dell Kerbs and John Pfieffer, and Sens. Casey Murdock, Roland Pederson and Roger Thompson.
Champions are nominated by county Farm Bureau members and the OKFB board of directors. Award recipients received a plaque in recognition of their service to agriculture and rural Oklahoma.
