After months of unrelenting drought conditions in Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order on Sept. 12 to provide drought relief for agriculture producers in the state.

Although all 77 Oklahoma counties are experiencing drought conditions, western Oklahoma is in extreme drought and, in many areas, farmers are being forced to sell their cattle due to high feed prices, lack of grass and reduced hay availability. Many producers are getting déjà vu of the memorable 2011 drought.

