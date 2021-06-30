Thousands of high school students representing 365 FFA chapters are expected to attend the 96th Oklahoma FFA State Convention and Expo next May 3 and 4 at the BOK Center and COX Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The convention has previously been held in Oklahoma City for over 30 years and is known as the state’s largest annual convention of any kind. The convention will remain in Tulsa through at least 2026.
State FFA convention is the culmination of an FFA member’s year, and includes individual award and degree recognition, chapter award recognition, official delegate business and state officer elections. The Oklahoma FFA Foundation raises more than $300,000 annually from 241 sponsors providing cash awards, scholarships and plaques to various award-winning members.
During the convention, FFA members also have the opportunity to attend different leadership and career development workshops, and hear from of the top keynote speakers in the America.
The Expo, held in conjunction with the convention, brings more than 100 exhibitors to offer members an array of educational opportunities, agricultural careers and effective
Oklahoma FFA Association 1500 W. 7th | Stillwater, OK 74074 | (405) 743-5498 | okffa.org
fundraising programs. Exhibitors represent business and industry, colleges and universities, agricultural products and services and other areas supporting the FFA experience.
“We appreciate the city of Tulsa working with Oklahoma FFA to make this happen,” said Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary. “It feels good to have a new long term home for our premier event so that we can celebrate member’s successes and give our sponsors and supporters the recognition they so richly deserve.”
FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 25,000 members and 365 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fifth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit okffa.org.
###
CUTLINE: State FFA Convention moves to Tulsa through 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.